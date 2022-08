New Suit - Contract

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, sued Spitzer Autoworld Akron LLC Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Carlson, Gaskey & Olds, seeks a declaration as to whether FCA is obligated to provide a dealer agreement to Spitzer. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-11930, FCA US LLC v. Spitzer Autoworld Akron, LLC.

Automotive

August 19, 2022, 10:51 AM