New Suit - Contract

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Carlson, Gaskey & Olds, seeks a declaration that FCA has no obligation to provide a dealer agreement to Spitzer Autoworld Akron in connection with underlying bankruptcy arbitration. The case is 2:22-cv-11930, FCA US LLC v. Spitzer Autoworld Akron, LLC.

Automotive

August 17, 2022, 7:13 PM