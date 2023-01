Litigation Surge - ERISA | Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock filed a slate of ERISA actions in Minnesota last week on behalf of restaurant workers and retail clerks. The firm launched four federal cases against Iron Range Meats, Nashwauk Market, Oakland Park Communities, Inter-Faith Care Center and Monarch Healthcare Management seeking more than $300,000 in contributions to the Northern Minnesota-Wisconsin Area Retail Food Health and Welfare Fund and Retail Clerks Pension Fund.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 03, 2023, 12:39 PM