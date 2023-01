Litigation Surge - Equity Residential

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust, was hit with a trio of federal lawsuits this past week. Two of the cases are antitrust class actions accusing Equity and other real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates by using rental analytics software from property management firm RealPage Inc. The third suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was brought by a pro se plaintiff.

Real Estate

January 10, 2023, 1:23 PM