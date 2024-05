Litigation Surge - New York | State Farm Insurance

State Farm filed a cluster of insurance coverage cases in New York last week against medical clinics and chiropractors. At least three suits were filed accusing defendants of billing for medical services and procedures that were not actually provided or weren't medically necessary after motor vehicle collisions. All three suits are backed by Goldberg Miller & Rubin.

May 08, 2024, 1:30 PM

