New Suit - Trade Secrets

Foley & Lardner filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of FBC Mortgage. The suit accuses four former FBC employees and New American Funding of misappropriating client data, marketing materials, training materials and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00143, FBC Mortgage, LLC v. New American Funding et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 11, 2023, 7:25 PM