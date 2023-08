New Suit - Patent

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of FBA Operating Co. The complaint, which takes aim at Beech Lane LLC, asserts a patent concerning a sensor used to calculate adjustments to be made to the pitch and roll of a motor vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00488, Fba Operating Co. v. Beech Lane, LLC.

Technology

August 02, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Fba Operating Co.

Plaintiffs

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

defendants

Beech Lane, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims