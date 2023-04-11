Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a surge of personal injury cases yesterday in Pennsylvania, primarily targeting youth correctional center VisionQuest over alleged sexual assault. Eight federal personal injury cases were surfaced by the platform, more than double the typical daily average. Most of the suits were brought on behalf of plaintiffs who were allegedly court-ordered to reside at VisionQuest's Chester County facility as teenagers, then sexually assaulted by teachers and staff. The suits were filed by the Cornerstone Legal Group. VisionQuest is represented by Deasey Mahoney & Valentini.

April 11, 2023, 12:35 PM

