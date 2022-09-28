Litigation Surge - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had an active enforcement day on Tuesday. The agency filed nine new suits, which is significantly above the typical daily average. Of note, the agency targeted five companies for gender-based employment discrimination, including car dealer Landmark Dodge Inc. and food products supplier Kenneth O. Lester Company. In both cases, the defendants are accused of failing to hire female applicants for certain positions in violation of Title VII.

Government

September 28, 2022, 1:48 PM