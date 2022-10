Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Capital Group to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Mullin Hoard & Brown on behalf of Fayebuck Family LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-00204, Fayebuck Family, LLC v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 7:18 PM