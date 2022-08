Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Life Time Fitness, a chain of health clubs in the U.S. and Canada, to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by East Valley Injury Law on behalf of Wissam Fayad and Yana Fayad. The case is 2:22-cv-01352, Fayad et al. v. Life Time Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 11, 2022, 2:46 PM