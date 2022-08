Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hirsch Closson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust subsidiary Associated Industries Insurance to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Gappy & Verbick on behalf of Kevin Fay and Marnie Fay, accuses the defendant of failing to defend and indemnify a policyholder in an underlying lawsuit brought by the Fays. The case is 3:22-cv-01221, Fay et al. v. Associated Industries Insurance Co. Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 8:31 PM