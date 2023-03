New Suit - Employment

Corteva Agriscience, a maker of specialty seeds, chemicals and GMO plants, and Advance Services were sued Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The case was brought by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming gender discrimination and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01128, Fawley v. Advance Services, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

March 29, 2023, 12:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Fawley

Sulaiman Law Group Ltd

defendants

Corteva Agriscience LLC

Advance Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination