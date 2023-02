New Suit

Travelers was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The case, for injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Rush Hannula Harkins & Kyler on behalf of Ashley S. Fawcett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00248, Fawcett v. The Standard Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 7:49 PM