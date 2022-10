Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by the Adler Law Group on behalf of Dominique Fawcett. The case is 3:22-cv-01247, Fawcett v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 1:52 PM