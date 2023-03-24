Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a defamation lawsuit against sports podcast host Patrick Justin McAfee to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of record-holding former quarterback Brett Favre, who accuses the defendant of falsely claiming that Favre has misappropriated funds intended for the underserved community in Mississippi. The suit was filed by Kasowitz Benson Torres, Sullivan & Sullivan and attorneys Michael J. Shemper and Eric Herschmann. A similar suit against former NFL player and television host Shannon Sharpe was also removed to Mississippi Southern District Court on Monday. The case is 2:23-cv-00045, Favre v. McAfee.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 24, 2023, 7:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett Lorenzo Favre

Plaintiffs

Michael J. Shemper, PLLC

defendants

Patrick Justin McAfee

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation