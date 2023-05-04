Removed To Federal Court

University of Southern California and education consultant 2U Inc. on Wednesday removed a class action over allegations of fraud to California Central District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of engaging in a ‘misleading, years-long scheme’ to inflate the University of Southern California Rossier’s US News ranking and thus attract more applicants for its online programs. The suit was filed by Tycko & Zavareei and the National Student Legal Defense Network. The defendants are represented by Latham & Watkins. The case is 2:23-cv-03389, Favell et al v. University of Southern California et al.

Education

May 04, 2023, 11:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Iola Favell

Mariah Cummings

Sue Zarnowski

defendants

University of Southern California

2U, Inc.

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct