Andrew D. Ringel of Hall & Evans and Nathan Dumm & Mayer partners Nicholas C. Poppe and Emily Maureen Miller have entered appearances for Beth McCann, John Kellner and Sam Watson, respectively, in a pending complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief. The suit, filed June 1 in Colorado District Court by Cooper & Kirk and First Liberty Institute on behalf of Wendy Faustin, seeks to declare that the restrictions placed on free speech outside of an abortion clinic are unconstitutional and seeks to enjoin the defendants from enforcing such statutes and ordinances. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge N. Reid Neureiter, is 1:23-cv-01376, Faustin v. Polis et al.
Government
July 17, 2023, 7:35 AM