Andrew D. Ringel of Hall & Evans and Nathan Dumm & Mayer partners Nicholas C. Poppe and Emily Maureen Miller have entered appearances for Beth McCann, John Kellner and Sam Watson, respectively, in a pending complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief. The suit, filed June 1 in Colorado District Court by Cooper & Kirk and First Liberty Institute on behalf of Wendy Faustin, seeks to declare that the restrictions placed on free speech outside of an abortion clinic are unconstitutional and seeks to enjoin the defendants from enforcing such statutes and ordinances. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge N. Reid Neureiter, is 1:23-cv-01376, Faustin v. Polis et al.

July 17, 2023, 7:35 AM

Wendy Faustin

Cooper & Kirk, PLLC

First Liberty Institute

Attorney General Philip J. Weiser

Beth McCann

City and County of Denver

Commander Ron Thomas

District Attorney John Kellner

Governor Jared Polis

Jared Polis

John Kellner

Kerry C. Tipper

Philip J. Weiser

Ron Thomas

Sam Watson

Denver City Attorney'S Office

Hall & Evans

Nathan Dumm & Mayer PC

Colorado Attorney General'S Office

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute