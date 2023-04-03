New Suit

Butzel Long filed a lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Faurecia Sistemas Automotrices de Mexico, an automotive technology company. The suit, which targets automotive seating supplier Camaco LLC, seeks a declaratory judgment that the defendant is not bound to arbitration in an underlying dispute over allegedly faulty automotive seating components. Hickey Hauck Bishoff Jeffers & Seabolt are representing the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10763, Faurecia Sistemas Automotrices De Mexico SA De CV v. Camaco, LLC.

Automotive

April 03, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Faurecia Sistemas Automotrices De Mexico SA De CV

Plaintiffs

Butzel Long

defendants

Camaco, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract