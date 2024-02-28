Faulty Verdict Form? Court Reverses Trial Judgment | Law.com...

News From Law.com

A state appellate court in Tampa held that it "made a degree of order from the chaos surrounding the jury's verdict" by reversing what it termed the legally inconsistent final judgment that the trial judge entered. Andrew Labbe, a partner at Groelle & Salmon in Tampa who represents the appellant-defendant, Universal Property Casualty Insurance Co., said the appeal was a combination of a faulty verdict form and a final judgment Pinellas Circuit Judge Keith Meyer entered in favor of the appellee-plaintiffs, Paris Tsirnikas.

Insurance

February 28, 2024, 10:39 AM

nature of claim: /