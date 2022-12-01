New Suit - Employment

Tempur-Sealy International and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The court case was brought by attorney Amber Boyd on behalf of Dorothy A. Faulkner, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after reporting gender-based discrimination claims and mistreatment to the HR department. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02309, Faulkner v. Tempur-Sealy International et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 01, 2022, 5:40 AM