Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and attorney Joseph Rochelle on behalf of Janet Faucheaux. The case is 2:23-cv-01154, Faucheaux v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Janet Faucheaux

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Johnson, Yacoubian & Paysse

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute