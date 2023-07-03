Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Jonathan H. Claydon, Nikki E. Dobay, Paul J. Ferak and associate Layal Bishara have entered appearances for JPMorgan Chase in a pending securities class action in connection with an alleged $44 million Ponzi Scheme perpetuated by a third party individual. The case, filed May 15 in Oregon District Court on behalf of victims of the purported cryptocurrency scheme who seek to hold the defendants accountable for their losses, was filed by OlsenDaines; Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise; Silver Law Group; JurisLaw and other counsel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, is 3:23-cv-00712, Fatnani v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Amit Fatnani

Plaintiffs

Olsendaines

Daniel Centner

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway Aplc

defendants

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Evolve Bank and Trust

Intertrust Group BV

defendant counsels

Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter P.C.

Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

Mcdermott Weaver Connelly Clifford LLP

Covington & Burling

Greenberg Traurig

Thompson Hine

K&L Gates

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct