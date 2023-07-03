Greenberg Traurig shareholders Jonathan H. Claydon, Nikki E. Dobay, Paul J. Ferak and associate Layal Bishara have entered appearances for JPMorgan Chase in a pending securities class action in connection with an alleged $44 million Ponzi Scheme perpetuated by a third party individual. The case, filed May 15 in Oregon District Court on behalf of victims of the purported cryptocurrency scheme who seek to hold the defendants accountable for their losses, was filed by OlsenDaines; Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise; Silver Law Group; JurisLaw and other counsel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, is 3:23-cv-00712, Fatnani v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 03, 2023, 5:07 AM