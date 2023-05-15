New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp, PNC Financial Services and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Monday in Oregon District Court in connection with an alleged $44 million Ponzi Scheme perpetuated by a third party individual. The suit, brought on behalf of victims of the purported cryptocurrency scheme who seek to hold the defendants accountable for their losses, was filed by OlsenDaines; Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise; Silver Law Group; JurisLaw and other counsel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00712, Fatnani v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Amit Fatnani

Plaintiffs

Olsendaines

defendants

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Evolve Bank and Trust

Intertrust Group BV

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct