JPMorgan Chase, KeyCorp, PNC Financial Services and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Monday in Oregon District Court in connection with an alleged $44 million Ponzi Scheme perpetuated by a third party individual. The suit, brought on behalf of victims of the purported cryptocurrency scheme who seek to hold the defendants accountable for their losses, was filed by OlsenDaines; Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise; Silver Law Group; JurisLaw and other counsel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00712, Fatnani v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 15, 2023, 3:27 PM