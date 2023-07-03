Who Got The Work

Sharde T. Skahan and Danielle Al-Chalati of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to represent Alliance Human Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 17 in California Central District Court by Loyr APC on behalf of a social worker who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her recovery from COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 5:23-cv-00890, Fatima Velasquez v. Alliance Human Services, Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Fatima Velasquez

Plaintiffs

Loyr Apc

Loyr, Apc

The Henna Choi Law Firm

defendants

Alliance Human Services, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Sloan Sakai Yeung And Wong LLP

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination