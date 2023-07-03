Sharde T. Skahan and Danielle Al-Chalati of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to represent Alliance Human Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed May 17 in California Central District Court by Loyr APC on behalf of a social worker who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her recovery from COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 5:23-cv-00890, Fatima Velasquez v. Alliance Human Services, Inc. et al.
Insurance
July 03, 2023, 7:09 AM