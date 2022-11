Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services and Twin City Fire Insurance to South Carolina District Court. The suit, which makes claims of business interruption amid COVID-19, was filed by Murdaugh Law Firm on behalf of Fat Jack's of Waterboro. The case is 2:22-cv-04097, Fat Jack's of Waterboro, LLC v. The Hartford Financial Services Group, LLC et al.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 12:24 PM