ElevenLabs, a voice AI startup that has seen its valuation rocket from $100 million to $1.1 billion in eight months, has brought aboard a general counsel, Farrah Zaman, who has more than a decade of data privacy experience. Zaman comes to ElevenLabs from the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit think tank Future of Privacy Forum, where she was a senior fellow for 10 months.

January 25, 2024, 7:04 AM

