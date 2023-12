News From Law.com

Record label 10K Projects, riding high on the success of Trippie Redd and other rappers,has promoted Blake Brown-Grakal to general counsel. The appointment comes on the heels of the seven-year-old company's striking a joint venture with Warner Music Group, the third largest record label globally.

December 06, 2023, 2:49 PM

