News From Law.com

Veteran restaurant lawyer Mark Heilig has exchanged the Bloomin' Onion for BBQ bison meatloaf as the new general counsel of the fast-growing Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar chain. Helig, who was vice president and corporate counsel of Outback Steakhouse parent Bloomin' Brands until 2020, announced his role at Costa Mesa, California-based Lazy Dog on his LinkedIn page.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 4:05 PM

