News From Law.com

Best Egg, an online lending platform, has hired Amy Thoreson Long as general counsel. Thoreson Long joins Best egg with more than two decades of legal experience, most recently as senior director of regulatory counsel at financal services company Opportun. Previously, Thoreson Long spent more than 18 years at Wells Fargo, where she started as senior counsel in 2004 and rose to senior vice president and managing counsel in 2016.

Fintech

August 04, 2023, 2:08 PM

nature of claim: /