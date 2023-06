News From Law.com

Jacksonville, Florida-based Fanatics, which has rapidly built a massive market share in sports merchandising, has appointed Gregg Winiarski as chief legal officer. Winiarski is taking the legal reins after serving as an adviser to the company since 2021. In that capacity, he played a significant role in last year's $500 million acquisition of the Topps sports trading card business.

