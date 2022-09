News From Law.com

Drive-thru coffee purveyor Dutch Bros Inc., one of the nation's fastest-growing restaurant chains, has hired former Papa Murphy's legal chief Victoria Tullett as chief legal officer. Tullett has spent the last 21 years at the take-and-bake pizza chain, rising to general counsel in 2005 and chief legal officer in 2012.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2022, 2:34 PM