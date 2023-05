Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ciramar Shipyards International Trading Co. Ltd. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Manos Schenk PL on behalf of Fassmer Service America d/b/a Fassmer Technical Projects, accuses Ciramar of failing to remit over $125,000 for rendered materials and services. The case is 1:23-cv-21625, Fassmer Service America, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, d/b/a Fassmer Technical Projects v. Ciramar Shipyards International Trading Co. Ltd, a Nevis corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

May 02, 2023, 6:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Fassmer Service America, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, d/b/a Fassmer Technical Projects

defendants

Ciramar Shipyards International Trading Co. Ltd, a Nevis corporation

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract