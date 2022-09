New Suit - Class Action

Liberty Mutual was hit with an insurance class action on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Offices of Jonathan M. Feigenbaum, accuses Liberty Mutual of systemically reducing actual cash value payments for structural property damage by withholding certain labor costs for roof repairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11466, Fassina v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 12:58 PM