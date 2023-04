News From Law.com International

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin is bringing on a former in-house counsel from the investment management industry as a partner in its corporate commercial group in Montreal. And Dentons has hired a partner who was previously at regional law firm MLT Aikins for its corporate and venture technology and emerging growth companies group in Calgary.

April 24, 2023, 2:46 PM

