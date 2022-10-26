New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court targeting Bypass Mechanical Corp. The suit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was subjected to constant sexual harassment by her superior, as well as mocked and berated by other executives over her ethnicity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06508, Faskaj v. Bypass Mechanical Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 26, 2022, 7:02 PM