New Suit - Copyright

Duane Morris filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Fashioncraft-Excello LLC. The suit names Smoke Tokes LLC for allegedly violating the copyright for combination mug-pipe smoking products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07387, Fashioncraft-Excello LLC v. ST & Company LLC Dba Smoke Tokes LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 11, 2022, 5:58 PM