Fashioncraft, a company which sells wedding favors as well as cannabis accessories, filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against BG Wholesale on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, accuses the defendant of selling knockoff pipes and misappropriating the plaintiff's mark 'Premium Roast & Toast.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01193, Fashioncraft-Excello LLC v. BG Wholesale Inc. et al.

February 16, 2023, 7:12 PM