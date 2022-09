News From Law.com

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced his nomination of high-ranking state appeals Judge Douglas M. Fasciale to fill one of three vacancies on the New Jersey's highest court. Fasciale had already been temporarily assigned to the Supreme Court. He was first appointed to the bench by then-Gov. James E. McGreevy and has served as a judge of the Superior Court for 18 years, including as a presiding judge.

New Jersey

September 14, 2022, 4:22 PM