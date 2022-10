Who Got The Work

AutoZone has retained attorney Catherine M. Contino of Mullen Coughlin LLC to fight a digital privacy class action. The action, filed Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Marcus Zelman, centers on AutoZone's alleged use of 'session replay' software to track detailed user activity on its website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner, is 1:22-cv-01435, Farst v. Autozone, Inc.