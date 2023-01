Removed To Federal Court

Baggott Law and Lawyers People Love on Monday removed a franchise lawsuit against Dryer Vent Squad Franchising and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Gregory H. Oakley on behalf of Will Farris. The case is 3:23-cv-00087, Farris v. Dryer Vent Squad Franchising, LLC et al.

Business Services

January 30, 2023, 7:13 PM