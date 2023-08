Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against MON Health Care to West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Klie Law Offices on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 1:23-cv-00060, Farrell v. Mon Health Care, Inc.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Tonya Farrell

Mcneer, Highland, Mcmunn & Varner, Lc - Parkersburg

defendants

Mon Health Care, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act