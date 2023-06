Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against NES Medical Services of New England and St. Joseph Hospital to Maine District Court. The complaint was filed by Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman on behalf of Dr. Yasser Farrag, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting safety concerns and potential medical malpractice. The case is 1:23-cv-00238, Farrag, MD v. ST Joseph Hospital et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Yasser Farrag, MD

Plaintiffs

Kelly, Remmel & Zimmerman

defendants

Nes Medical Services Of New England Inc

ST Joseph Hospital

defendant counsels

Tucker Law Group

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination