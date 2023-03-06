New Suit

Trafigura Group, a Swiss commodity trading and logistics company, and Trafigura Trading LLC were sued Monday in Delaware District Court under the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act. The suit seeks to recover damages and interest for trafficked property that was confiscated by the Cuban government. The complaint was filed by Cross & Simon; Berliner Corcoran & Rowe; and Fields, Han & Cunniff on behalf of Doris Farr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00242, Farr v. Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 06, 2023, 4:00 PM