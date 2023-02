New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Apollo Law and Bolt Law Firm on behalf of Jason Farr, who contends that he sustained injuries while performing his work duties in the defendant's rail yard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00271, Farr v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

February 18, 2023, 10:33 AM