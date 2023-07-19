Removed To Federal Court

Dividend Solar Finance LLC on Wednesday removed a lawsuit to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Reid Felsing on behalf of Heather Farr and Patrick Farr, accuses the defendant of filing an erroneous fixture lien on a property citing as collateral solar panels that had damaged the home and had been removed. The defendant is represented by Dinsmore & Shohl. The case is 2:23-cv-11729, Farr et al v. Dividend Solar Finance, LLC.

Renewable Energy

July 19, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather Farr

Patrick Farr

defendants

Dividend Solar Finance, LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property