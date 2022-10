Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Victory Worldwide Transportation Inc. to Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Benjamin B. Childs on behalf of Kenneth Faron, claims Victory failed to provide transportation services. The case is 2:22-cv-01791, Faron v. Victory Worldwide Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 26, 2022, 6:16 PM