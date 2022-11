Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Group and Battelle Memorial Institute Inc. to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from a disputed claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Clark Law Office on behalf of Jessica Raelinn Farnham. The case is 5:22-cv-00309, Farnham v. Battelle Memorial Institute Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 2:47 PM