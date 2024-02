Who Got The Work

Steven C. Kerbaugh of Saul Ewing and Kristopher N. Austin of Polsinelli have entered appearances for OptoGlo in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 28 in Minnesota District Court by Stinson LLP, seeks over $1.1 million in allegedly unpaid invoices under an equipment financing agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:23-cv-03904, Farnam Street Financial Inc v. OptoGlo Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

February 12, 2024, 9:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Farnam Street Financial Inc

Farnam Street Financial, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Stinson LLP

defendants

OptoGlo Inc.

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract