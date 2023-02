New Suit - Contract

Stinson LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Farnam Street Financial. The complaint, which seeks $852,850 in rent payments, brings claims against Nabati Foods Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00254, Farnam Street Financial Inc v. Nabati Foods, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

February 01, 2023, 5:25 PM